Lana Condor drops gorgeous pics to announce engagement to Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Anthony De La Torre in an Instagram post on Friday.



To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor unveiled a few postcard-worthy clicks of the proposal to share the big news with her fans.

The 24-year-old actor gushed over her beau, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made.”

She expressed, “ I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.”

“Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!" the caption read.

Sharing details about her engagement ring, Condor wrote, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!”

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over,” she added.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actor looked absolutely stunning in a short white dress which she paired with same-coloured heels. Meanwhile, her partner also donned color-coordinated ensemble.

De La Torre also shared a series of gorgeous pictures on his IG account as he expressed in the caption of the post, "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years."





