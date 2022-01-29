Cristiano Ronaldo gives girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'dream' gift on birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo is showering his affection at beloved girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
The Buenos Aires model, who turned 28 this week, was flown to Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on her birthday by the famous footballer, where footage of her pictures and videos was projected.
The Manchester United star ensured to promote Georgina's Netflix show called I Am Georgina with stills from the project.
"Happy Birthday Gio," read the projections joined by fireworks.
In the caption, Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese, "Muitos parabéns meu amor (huge congratulations my love)."
Georgina too, shared family pictures including their kids on her Instagram.
