Megan Fox flaunts post-engagement glow in a silver cut-out top, see pics

Popular U.S. actress and model Megan Fox took to her Instagram handle and showcased her gorgeous make-over.
Donning the chic look, the 35-year-old model on Thursday, wore a stunning silver monochrome outfit, with an edgy cut-out top and shared her glam look - inspired by the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria
In the shared pictures, the Jennifer’s Body actress could be seen showing off her incredible engagement ring from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, leaving fans in awe.
She completed her gorgeous look with an orange manicure and similar shades around her eyes. She paired a lavender tote purse and matching pumps to go with her outfit.
Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High."
Megan got engaged to rapper MGK under a banyan tree on January 11 after one and a half years of dating.
