Julia Fox slams criticism of her ‘perfectly executed’ recent makeup look

Actress Julia Fox, Kanye West’s latest lady love, on Thursday defended her dramatic makeup look at the Paris Fashion Week which took social media by storm earlier.
The Uncut Gems actress turned to Instagram to reshare a post clarifying that her intense black cat eye, which many claimed was the work of Kanye, was actually done by celeb makeup artist Daniel Kolaric for Pat McGrath Labs.
Fox reshared a lengthy explanatory post from Instagram user Clara Giaccari’s story which said, “You can dislike this makeup, joke about it, and also think that it is not flattering on Julia Fox, but it’s actually perfectly executed, symmetrical, with sharp lines and no smudges…”
Sharing other looks from Daniel Kolaric, the user went on to tag him and state, “No, it wasn’t Kanye or North (West) but @danielkolaricmakeup for @patmcgrathreal.”
Have a look:
Kolaric is a celebrity makeup artist who created the look on Fox using Pat McGrath Labs makeup products.
What do you think of Fox’s foxy makeup look?
