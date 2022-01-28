Taylor Swift 'obsessed' fan crashes her in her NYC apartment

Taylor Swift's die-hard fan has crashed her New York apartment with his car.
An unidentified man was arrested early Thursday morning after cops claim he tried to get inside the singer's building.
TMZ reports that the guy got out of the car and went to the intercom, all while mumbling about the Black Space hitmaker.
The outlet further adds that he destroyed the intercom with wires sticking out all over.
Onlookers then called 911 after which NYPD arrived and took the man under custody to take him for psychiatric evaluation.
Police claimed the man was drunk and is now facing potential charges for DWI and criminal mischief. It is not known if Taylor was at her apartment at the time of the incident.
