Producers Guild Award 2022 nominations announced

The nominations in the motion picture and television categories for the 2022 Producers Guild Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony would be held on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The Handmaids Tale season four, The Morning Show season two, Squid Game season one, Succession season three and Yellowstone season three were nominated for the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television drama category, while Cobra Kai seasons three and four, Curb Your Enthusiasm season eleven, Hacks season one and Ted Lasso season two were nominated for the Danny Thomas award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy."

In the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures category, Being the Ricardos (Todd Black); Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas); CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger); Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, Kevin Messick); Dune (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve); King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith); Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner); The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Roger Frappier); Tick, Tick … Boom! (Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda); and West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger) were nominated.