Kiri Te Kanawa, who sang at Dian's wedding, shares an advice for people who want to meet Queen

Kiri Te Kanawa, a retired New Zealand opera singer, is known for her performance at Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding.

According to Daily Mail, Kiri has shared an advice on how to behave while meeting Queen Elizabeth.



She was seen and heard around the world in 1981 by an estimated 600 million people when she sang Handel's "Let the bright Seraphim" at the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer.

"She's a very ordinary person," she said of the Queen, adding "The most important thing is not to look at someone and think, "Oh, my gosh, I'm meeting the Queen. "She is the same as anybody- she's got two eyes, two legs and two arms"

