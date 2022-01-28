Prince Andrew's deposition could be made public: report

Prince Andrew has lost his military titles and royal patronages due sexual assault case against him.

The Duke of York would fight the case as a private citizen after losing his status.

A report in The Telegraph on Thursday said Prince Andrew's deposition could be made public even if he settles out of court.

According to the newspaper, the warning from legal experts raises the prospect that the Duke of York will try to make a financial deal with Virginia Giuffre first.

Andrew on Wednesday asked for a U.S. jury trial as he again denied Virginia Giuffre's accusations that he sexually abused her more than two decades ago when she was 17.

Giuffre, 38, sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Andrew, 61, admitted to meeting Epstein in or around 1999, but denied Giuffre's claim that he "committed sexual assault and battery" upon her.