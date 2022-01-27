Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal share first look from upcoming film

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will next be seen on the big screen in an untitled Laxman Utekar film

Bollywood starlets Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will next be seen on the big screen in an untitled Laxman Utekar film and the two shared a romantic teaser image from the film to excite fans.

The two stars took to Instagram on Thursday, January 27, to tease fans and followers with a romantic still from the upcoming film with a lengthy caption to go with it.

“Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai! (What’s in a name, we just wrapped up!)” Kaushal announced excitedly, adding, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience.”





“Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!” he concluded.

On the other hand, Khan also penned a lengthy note on her own Instagram, saying, “t’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over!”

She went on to thank Utekar for giving her the character of Somya in the untitled flick. “Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better,” Khan added.





She also had a special message for costar Kaushal. “Every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai,” she said.

Khan went on to thank Kaushal as well, saying, “Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”