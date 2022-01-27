‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged!

'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin and Disney alum Brenda Song share a son together

Macaulay Culkin, star of the cult classic Home Alone franchise, is engaged to longtime girlfriend and the mother of his son Brenda Song!

A source close to the couple confirmed to People magazine that the couple, who have been together for four years and share 9-month-old son, are in fact engaged.

The news was further corroborated by pictures of Song sporting a sparkler while out in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Culkin, 41, first met Song, 33, on the sets of Changeland in Thailand and has been linked to her since July 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota after Culkin’s late sister, in April.

The marriage will mark a first for Song and the second for Culkin, who was previously married to Rachel Miner all the way back in 1998-2002.