Cardi B speaks out following $3 million win in libel suit against YouTuber

Popular rapper Cardi B has spoken out after being awarded over $4million total for winning a federal libel case against YouTuber Tasha K.

Addressing her win in the latest court case, the WAP singer said, “After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” as per Billboard reported.

The 29-year-old Grammy-winning singer thanked the jury members and said, “I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.”

The I Like It rapper expressed that she did not think she would be “heard or vindicated” after the blogger spread “vile, disgusting and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.”

“I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” she said. “I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice.”

The singer also explained how powerful social media can be and said, “the only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to,” she said. “We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies.”

“The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end,” she added.

The Please Me crooner expressed hope that her experience “forces” platforms that allow cyberbullying to “re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripple us.”

Cardi’s victory came after she took to the stand last week to share that Tasha Kebe’s “lies” made the rapper “extremely suicidal.”

On Tuesday, the jurors ruled that Kebe is responsible for $1 million in punitive damages. An additional $500,000 and later, another $1.25 million amount, which Kebe was ordered to pay the singer, has bought the total to more than $4 million.