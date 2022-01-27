Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar tie the knot as per South Indian rituals, see pics

Popular Indian actress Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Goa today (on Jan. 27).

The beautiful pair exchanged their wedding vows according to South Indian rituals and their wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm.

The Naagin famed actress' close friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a picture of the newly married couple dressed in traditional South Indian wedding attire and introduced the couple to the world.

Sharing the picture of the newlyweds, Arjun wrote, "Mr and Mrs Nambiar."

For the big day, Mouni made a picture-perfect bride, as she opted for a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse.

She adorned her look with traditional South Indian wedding jewellery including gold bangles, choker necklace, maang tika with a headband, stunning gold belt and a gajra for her hair.

The groom, on the other hand, complimented his bride with a beige kurta for the day.

Take a look at Mouni and Suraj’s wedding pictures here:

Celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and other TV personalities have attended the beach-wedding ceremony.