Cardi B wants to sit with Meghan Markle: Here's why

Cardi B has expressed her desire to chat with Meghan Markle after winning her defamation court case.



The music sensation is feeling empowered after winning the lawsuit and wants a chat with the Duchess of Sussex who has experienced her own legal battle.



After her legal victory, Cardi B cryptically tweeted: ‘I need a chat with Megan Markle.’

No further explanation was provided but it appears the Grammy winning rapper wants to express her feelings with the Duchess.

In her chat with Prince Harry's sweet heart, Cardi may thank Meghan for the initiative that empowered her and many others to stand against the people who try to disgrace and defame them for their interests.

The Duchess successfully sued a British newspaper over the publication of a personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, last year.

The WAP rapper was awarded almost $3million in damages after being subjected to a ‘malicious campaign’ of defamation by YouTuber Tasha K.



The blogger – real name Latasha Kebe – was found to have published a series of ‘slanderous and defamatory’ statements about Cardi.

On Monday, a jury in the state of Georgia found YouTuber Kebe was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and for causing Cardi emotional distress.