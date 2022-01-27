WhatsApp update: New feature to allow group admins to delete other people's messages

Representational image.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature allowing group admin to delete any message for everyone in the group.

WABetaInfo on its official Twitter handle announced that the feature update will finally be available for WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS very soon.

In its tweet, WABetaInfo said, "If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android.”

The update is to give more power to the admins to moderate group chats and enable them to delete the messages sent in a group chat by anyone for everyone.

However, the date for the release of this update is still not known.