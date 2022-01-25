Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets pranked by daughter, video leaves internet in awe

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sent the internet into a meltdown as he shared a heart-warming video on his Instagram account on Monday.

The Red Notice actor shared the video of his six-year-old daughter Jasmine, who pulled a hilarious prank on her dad.

In the shared clip, the Jungle Cruise star is seen keeping his eyes closed while his daughter stands in front of him holding a piece of tinfoil with a scoop of peanut butter in the centre, which she later, smeared on his face.

"You'd think after all this time, I'd learn my lesson of playing my little tornado's favorite game, 'Daddy Close Your Eyes' What a fool I am ," Johnson wrote in the caption alongside the video.

He added, "(one day they'll be grown & gone, and smashing the s— outta daddy's face with peanut butter is the last thing they'll want to do - so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!! ) #weekendfun #johnsongirls #facesmash"

Johnson shares Jasmine plus daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.