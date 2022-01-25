Lata Mangeshkar showing ‘marginal improvement’ in ICU

Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar remains in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, her team confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday.
According to the update, which came on Mangeshkar’s Twitter account on January 25, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU.”
Mangeshkar was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 11 after contracting COVID-19, and was subsequently admitted to the ICU with pneumonia.
The celebrated singer’s family and team also asked for privacy and for people to refrain from spreading rumours about her health.
“Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you,” read the tweet on Mangeshkar’s account.
Earlier, on January 13, Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle had provided a health update for fans and well-wishers.
Talking to The Times of India, Bhosle said that the hospital has strict restrictions in place and while she went to visit Mangeshkar, she was not allowed to see her due to her COVID diagnosis.
Bhosle went on to assure fans that the legendary Mangeshkar was recovering. “Didi is improving; she is better than before,” she said.
