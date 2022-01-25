Ananya Panday gets candid about her 'cathartic' role in 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday recently gave an insight into her 'cathartic' role in much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan.

During her conversation with Mid Day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared that she went past of people’s judgement to helm such an emotionally-afflicted role.

“I am only 23. So, it’s not fair to say that I have been through something like this. This is probably one of the most emotionally fleshed-out characters I have played,” she expressed.

Student of The Year 2 star told the outlet that she ‘drew a lot from herself’ the project.

“I had to tap into my emotions, and (explore) them in depth. Once you go past the barrier where you wonder what people are thinking, and explore your most vulnerable side, only the best in you comes out,” she said.

Talking about the project, Panday added, “The choice we all made was to observe this relationship rather than judge it. Just because the film has the concept of infidelity, it doesn’t mean we are endorsing or glorifying it.”

The movie, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal role, is slated to release on February 11.