Siddhant Chaturvedi acts like a 'true gentleman for' Ananya Panday: Watch

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped lessons in chivalry as he lent his jacket to Ananya Panday who was feeling the cold while on promotions of upcoming film Gehraiyaan.
The teaser and trailer of the movie has dropped recently which has captured the attention of a wide audience.
The stars were together papped on the sets on the launch of Gehraiyaan .
Both looked effortlessly chic in their OOTD where Siddhant sported a white shirt, blue denims and a jacket while Ananya kept her hair wide open with a brown tube top.
As they walked up together for pictures, Ananya had remarked that the weather was quite cold and was indeed windy and Siddhant, like a caring person, took off his jacket and helped the star wear it.
The Khaali Peeli actress was quite touched by her co-actor’s sweet gesture.
Even fans were impressed with Chaturvedi's kind attitude.
The movie is slated to release on February 11
