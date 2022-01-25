Kim Kardashian pays touching tribute to Thierry Mugler

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has paid a rich tribute to fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who died on Sunday at the age of 73.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Mugler with a heart-wrenching note.
She wrote, “Manfred Thierry Mugler My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you.”
Kim further said, “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!
“You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much.”
“My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched,” she concluded.
Sam Asghari is reportedly trying to distract Britney Spears from family feud
Tom Holland is slated to hit theatres on February 18
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikander pens lengthy note on her birthday
Kendall Jenner's brand sells 1.5 million bottles across the world
Cardi B turned to court in March 2019 to take action against LaTasha Kebe's ‘malicious’ comments
According to industry reports, the latest Dylan deal was worth some $200 million.