‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Engin Altan grieved over death of co-star Ayberk Pekcan

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan mourned the death of his Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ayberk Pekcan, who passed away on Monday.



Ayberk Pekcan essays the role of Artuk Bey in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Ayberk aka Artuk Bey passed away after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 51, his family confirmed on Monday.

Engin turned to Instagram and shared a still from Dirilis: Ertugrul with Pekcan to mourn his death.

He said, “RIP Ayberk Pekcan.”

Ayberk Pekcan had shared a lengthy note about his illness few months ago, saying: "Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumor has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands. Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. The first day of chemotherapy… My biggest support is with my family. So are my friends nearby… I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well…”