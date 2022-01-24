Esha Gupta details her 'unfortunate' journey of Covid

Actress Esha Gupta acknowledged that testing positive for COVID-19 took a toll on her mental health and was a very bad experience altogether.



In early January, Esha had revealed that she had contracted the virus.

While in Madrid with her boyfriend, her family back home has also been infected with the virus.

In an interview with HT, the Raaz 3 actress said, "I thought I’d be one of those people who would be saved from ever getting the virus since, during the peak of it in India in January, I was shooting in Kolkata. Even during my other series set, we had cases, but my team and I were safe. The fact that I’ve been down with fever and cough for two weeks and lost my smell just has made me very paranoid but more cautious about my health. My whole family is down with Covid, and I cannot imagine anything worse for anyone."

Further talking about her recovery, Gupta stated, "Fortunately or unfortunately, my partner and I both have Covid. So, it is not so bad as I have him around, but I feel it has taken a toll on me mentally since it’s been almost two weeks of the slowest road to recovery. Plus, I cannot travel to be with my family."

"I’ve been learning astronomy a lot since all I can do is lie down. Keeping our minds sharp is important, as I can see, I have been feeling very low, and I think my father in Delhi is going through the same. It is tough, and it is different for every human being" she signed off