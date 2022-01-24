Anushka Sharma requests for privacy after Vamika’s photos go viral

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has urged the fans and media to respect the privacy of her daughter Vamika after pictures of her were clicked at a cricket stadium on Sunday.



In a statement issued on Instagram, the Sultan actress said, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us.”

She further said, “Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!."

Vamika’s face was revealed during the India vs South Africa match on Sunday.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also issued the same statement.