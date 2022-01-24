Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian pay tribute to Thierry Mugler

US reality TV star sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have paid a rich tribute to French designer Thierry Mugler.



Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday. He was 73.

Kourtney turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Kardashian-Jenner sisters with their mother Kris Jenner, all donning dresses designed by Mugler, to pay tribute to him.

She posted the picture with caption, ‘All in Mugler’ followed by a broken heart emoji.

Khloe also reposted Kourtney’s photo with numerous broken heart emoticons.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," said a post on the designer's official Facebook account.

His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot, who said the designer had died of "natural causes", added he had been due to announce new collaborations early this week.