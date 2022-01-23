Prince Andrew slept with teddy bears even before Sarah Ferugson divorce

Prince Andrew held his teddy bears close to him even during his marriage with Sarah Ferguson.

Ingrid Seward reveals Fergie has to sleep "around a dozen teddy bears" in her bed with the Duke of York at Buckingham Palace.

Ingri made the observation during her 1990 visit to the Duchess in order to assist with her biography.

"I said to her, ‘Oh Fergie, you haven’t still got your old teddies have you? said Ingrid thinking the teddies were Fergie's.

"And she said, ‘No they are all Andrew’s’. We found it very funny and fell about laughing," she told The Sun.

Earlier, former Palace maid Charlotte explained how Andrew was possessive about his teddy bears back in the days.

She said: “As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and it was drilled into me how he wanted them.

“I even had a day’s training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar.”

She added: “But he absolutely loved the ­teddies and was very clear about how he wanted them arranged.”