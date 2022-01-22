Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first baby born 12 weeks before due date: source

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first child, born via surrogate, reportedly born 12 weeks earlier than the scheduled delivery.

According to Daily Mail, the birth was expected in April but Pee Cee gave birth to her first child at 27th week at a Southern California hospital on Sunday.

To go by the reports, the Matrix Resurrections actor is expected to remain admitted at the hospital until ‘she is healthy enough.’

Taking to social media on Friday, the couple announced arrival of their baby in a brief statement.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji),” the statement reads.

They have not revealed baby’s gender however the reports are hinting that ‘it’s a girl’.