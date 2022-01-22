Katrina Kaif congratulates Priyanka Chopra on welcoming baby via surrogate

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif congratulated friend and co-star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas as the couple welcomed their first baby via surrogate.
Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram and issued a joint statement, saying “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."
Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the couple made the announcement.
Commenting on Priyanka Chopra’s post, Katrina Kaif dropped a sweet message.
She wrote, “Congratssssssss” followed by a heart emoji.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka will be seen together with Alia Bhatt in their next film Jee Le Zaraa.
