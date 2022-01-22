Prince William and Prince Harry's polo tutor dies

The woman who taught Prince William and Prince Harry how to play polo died at the age of 77.

According to UK's Daily Express, the two brothers are mourning the death of Claire Tomlinson who died peacefully at home after a long battle with dementia

It said she was the first woman to compete against men on equal terms and went on to coach England teams.

According to the report, Claire's sons are good friends with William and Harry and were on the guest list for both royal weddings.

No official statement has been issued by Harry and William on the death of Claire.