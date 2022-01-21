Kelly Clarkson delivers stunning cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

Popular singer Kelly Clarkson delivered a stunning performance on Sarah McLachlan‘s 1997 icon song, Adia.
On Thursday, the American Idol star kicked off the new episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a moving cover of McLachlan‘s song.
The singer’s stunning rendition of the audience garnered much praise from her fans and viewers.
Meanwhile, Clarkson had a major legal setback in a bid to get her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her, back in Dec. 2021.
The singer filed for divorce in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage.
Watch Clarkson’s rendition of Adia here.
