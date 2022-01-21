Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship is in ‘great space’: source

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is not hitting the rock bottom anytime soon as the couple is reportedly in ‘great space’.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the lovebirds, who marked their one-year anniversary in June 2021, are ‘effortlessly’ enjoying their time together.

The outlet, while quoting its source, shared, “Kendall and Devin are in a really great space. They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another.”

“It's serious for sure. They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NBA player has also created a good impression on the supermodel’s family as the insider shared that Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks Booker is ‘super talented’.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a glimpse of her love-filled moments on Instagram as she stepped in the new year together with her beau.



