Squid Game to have multiple seasons, promises Netflix CEO

Squid Game is all set to have more than just a season two, says Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos while discussing his plans for the show.
Ted during his fourth-quarter earnings conference call with investors confirmed that the popular South-Korean show will have a second season.
"Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game universe has just begun," Sarandos revealed.
He added that Squid Game belongs to the categories that hold immense potential to become flagship series.
Earlier, the series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared how public applaud has made the producers to think upon a season two.
'There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!' Hwang told the AP.
