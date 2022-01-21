T20 World Cup 2022 schedule: Pakistan, India to clash on Oct 23 in Melbourne

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during T20 World Cup 2021 match against India. -AFP

KARACHI: Like the previous edition, arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in Australia.

The arch-rivals will kick off their campaign in a high-octane match on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both the sides are placed together in group 2 in Super 12 round for the next tournament. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa and two teams from the first round in the group.

The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday by the ICC which confirmed that the 16-team pinnacle will be played from October 16th to November 13th at different venues of Australia.

Namibia and Sri Lanka will be joined by two teams from qualifiers in group A while West Indies and Scotland will join another two in group B.

After the first stage, four from eight teams will join the top 8 directly qualified teams in the Super 12 round.

The event kicks off on October 16th with the first round match between Namibia and former champions Sri Lanka, on the same day the two qualifying teams from group A will take on each other.

Hosts and defending champions, Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Pakistan will kick off its World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against India on 23rd October in Melbourne. The match will start at 1pm.

On 27th October, Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B, which most likely can be the West Indies. On 30th October, the green shirts will take on runner up of first round’s Group A, which - going by seedlings - can be Namibia.

On November 3, the Pakistani team will face South Africa at the SCG. The former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on 6th November at Adelaide.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.