No Indian player: Babar Azam, Shaheen, Rizwan named in ICC T20I Team of the Year

(L-R) Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

DUBAI: Three Pakistani players - Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi - have been included in the ICC Team of the Year 2021.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the team today, declaring Babar Azam captain of the team. No Indian player was able to make the cut.

England’s Jos Buttler and Mohammad Rizwan were included in the squad as opening batters, while Shaheen Afridi is among the specialist bowlers selected by the ICC.

ICC T20I squad at a glance

Jos Buttler — England

Jos Buttler was in belligerent form throughout the year in the shortest form of the game, scoring 589 runs in 14 matches at 65.44 with one century.

Mohammad Rizwan — Pakistan

Aggregating a staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89. Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps.

Babar Azam — Pakistan

Babar played 29 matches and aggregated 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with one century and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Aiden Markram — South Africa

In 18 matches, Makram notched up 570 runs at 43.84 with six half-centuries, striking at 148.82. He also proved to be a handy part-time spin bowling option, chipping in with 5 wickets.

Mitchell Marsh — Australia

Australia’s success at the T20 World Cup can be traced back to the decision to move Mitchell Marsh up the batting order to No.3, instead of designating him the role of being a finisher lower down. He scored 627 runs in 21 matches at 36.88 and also chipped in with 8 wickets.

David Miller — South Africa

South Africa’s finisher again enjoyed a fruitful year in 2021, playing some impactful knocks. He played 17 matches, scoring 377 runs at 47.12 with two half-centuries. He also scored at a brisk pace, striking at 149.60.

Wanindu Hasaranga — Sri Lanka

It was a breakthrough year for Wanindu Hasaranga, who established himself as one of the best spinners in the shortest format while also being a player who could contribute with the bat. He picked up 36 wickets in 20 matches at 11.63, while also scoring 196 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi — South Africa

The No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world showcased all his class in 2021, showing off his clever brand of variations. In 22 matches, he scalped 36 wickets at an average of 13.36 and a miserly economy of 5.72.

Josh Hazlewood — Australia

Test specialist, Josh Hazlewood was key in Australia’s run to T20 World Cup glory, being ever-present in their bowling attack. In 15 matches, he picked up 23 wickets at an average of 16.34 and an economy of 6.87.

Mustafizur Rahman — Bangladesh

The left-arm seamer again ruled the roost in T20I cricket in 2021 with his clever variations and change of pace. Lethal up front and at the death, he scalped 28 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 17.39. He also proved tough for the batters to get away as proven by his economy of 7.00.

Shaheen Afridi — Pakistan

It was a year for remember for Shaheen Afridi, especially in the shortest form of the game. Afridi picked up 23 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 26.04 and an economy of 7.86.



