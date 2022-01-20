Babar Azam named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year 2021

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday announced the ODI Team of the Year 2021, naming Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as the captain.
Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has also been included in the team but no Indian player was able to make the cut.
The squad also includes Paul Stirling and Simi Singh of Ireland, Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka.
The Pakistani skipper was also declared as the best T20 captain of the year 2021 by the ICC.
More to follow..
With Kohli's sudden resignation, white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul likely to take over high-pressure job as...
Decision ends sensational 11-day battle over Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccination status
"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," Kohli writes on Twitter
Journalist Umar Farooq says Indian players' reaction was "harsh and shocking"
Indian players have been spoken to about the DRS issue by the ICC match officials
I know Azam Khan has been working hard to improve his fitness, says Islamabad United skipper