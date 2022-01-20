Babar Azam named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday announced the ODI Team of the Year 2021, naming Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as the captain.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has also been included in the team but no Indian player was able to make the cut.

The squad also includes Paul Stirling and Simi Singh of Ireland, Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka.



The Pakistani skipper was also declared as the best T20 captain of the year 2021 by the ICC.



