Thursday December 30, 2021
Babar Azam nominated for ICC ODI ‘Player of the Year’ award

The other three players nominated for the award are Shakib Al Hasan, Paul Stirling and Janneman Malan

By Web Desk
December 30, 2021
DUBAI: Pakistan skipper captain Babar Azam has been nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year.

The other three players nominated for the award are Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, Paul Stirling of Ireland and Janneman Malan of South Africa, according to an announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

More to follow..