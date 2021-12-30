Babar Azam nominated for ICC ODI ‘Player of the Year’ award

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper captain Babar Azam has been nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year.
The other three players nominated for the award are Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, Paul Stirling of Ireland and Janneman Malan of South Africa, according to an announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
More to follow..
Joe Root ends 2021 with third-most calendar-year Test runs in history
Duanne Olivier was recovering from COVID-19 and had suffered a mild hamstring strain, says South African selection...
Toll surpassed the total a week earlier, when English top-flight hit a new high since testing began in 2020 with 90...
The opening ceremony of PSL-7 will be held on January 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi, says PCB
Jimmy Anderson says he is keen to finish the Ashes series, even though England are facing another heavy defeat
“Thanks , I am returning to momentum,” says Abid Ali