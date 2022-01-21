Prince Andrew's plunges into £200,000 debt: report

After losing his military titles and royal privileges,Prince Andrew has received another blow.

According to a report in mailplus, a company controlled by Prince Andrew has plunged into £200,000 debt.

Prince Andrew, is listed as having ‘significant influence or control over the trustees of a trust’ using the name HRH Andrew Inverness. The use of the name Inverness, which stems from his title Earl of Inverness, led to concern that he was attempting to avoid scrutiny over his involvement.

Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his military titles and royal privileges after he was accused of rapping a girl.

Prince Andrew is preparing for the shocking possibility that he could have to pay off his sexual assault accuser.