Prince Harry and Meghan's request to live at Windsor Castle rejected by Queen: report

The Queen reportedly rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request about their living arrangements at Windsor Castle after their wedding in May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who enjoying life in the US with their two kids Archie and Lilibet, had several homes together since they first started dating almost six years ago.

Meghan, after engagement with the Duke, moved in to his small two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, which is just a few doors up from the Cambridge family. But after their wedding, they wanted somewhere bigger to raise a family and went to the Queen with an idea.



But according to a report the pair faced disappointment when the monarch rejected the request they made about their home.

Harry and Meghan, according to the Sunday Times, asked the Queen if they could live at Windsor Castle. "The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."

But Harry's granny, according to the media outlet, said no and gave them Frogmore Cottage instead.

Another expert Hugo Vickers told the Express why the Queen may have decided to deny their request, saying it might not have been "entirely appropriate".

He writes: "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."

It's just over two years since the Sussexes moved out of Frogmore and started their new life in the US. But it has now emerged that Harry feels unsafe to bring his wife Meghan and their two children to the UK, saying there is a lack of security.