Elizabeth Debicki mirrors Princess Diana surrounded by paps on sets of ‘The Crown’

The makers of Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown, have returned to filming the fifth season of the record-breaking series last week.

New pictures have emerged online, featuring the cast and crew of show back on the sets. Fans, who have anxiously been waiting for the return of Netflix’s hit royal drama, are left stunned with the latest photos of actress Elizabeth Debicki’s striking transformation into the late Princess Diana.

The new pictures were clicked from the sets of the show in Croydon, England, features Debicki in complete Lady Di’s glory as she channelled her signature look.

Sporting Diana’s iconic short blond haircut, the Tenet actress was dressed in an oversized blazer, paired with stripped trousers. She completed her look with black sunglasses, and a classic designer pumps.

The pictures were taken while shooting a scene, where Debicki, 31, was surrounded by paparazzi and had to hide her face with a newspaper as she got into her car.

The Night Manager starlet took over the role from award-winning actress Emma Corrin, who played a younger version of Princess Diana in the fourth season of the show.

Debicki will be portraying Diana in her final years, in the lead-up to her death in a car crash at the age of 36. The upcoming season will chronicle Charles and Diana’s tumultuous divorce and her death in 1997.

The final season of the hit show is set to premiere this fall, with Dominic West playing Prince Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville portraying Princess Margaret.

Actor Khalid Abdalla is on hand to play Dodi Fayed, Diana’s boyfriend at the time of her passing.