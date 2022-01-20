School named after Prince Andrew to get a new name

Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S., says it will have a new name in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school named after the second son of Queen Elizabeth decided to change its name after Andrew was accused of raping a teenage girl.

"The name of a school should be reflective of our school community and uphold our values as a safe and inclusive learning space for all," principal Craig Campbell wrote in an email to parents.

"Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match."

The school was named after Prince Andrew in 1960.Campbell said the school created a six-person renaming committee comprised of students, staff, members of the school advisory council and community.

In the coming weeks, people will be invited to submit new names for the school. Anyone can submit a name. The committee will evaluate the names and allow students to vote. The top three recommendations will be sent to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education for final approval.