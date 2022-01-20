Kim Kardashian flaunts jaw-dropping curves in beach pics after Kanye and Julia's steamy photos

Kim Kardashian has showed off her toned body as she basked in the sunshine in throwback snaps from her romantic Bahamas getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson.



The 41-year-old TV personality and socialite dressed her famous figure in the plunging black tiny top as she reclined in the sand during a beach getaway with her beau.



Kardashian, who recently embroiled in a battle with her estranged husband Kanye over access to his kids, shared pair of throwback snaps on her Instagram Wednesday.

Kim apparently teased Kanye and his new girl Julia Fox, who's also showcasing her fit figure in series of photos, with her sizzling pics.



Julia has recently showed off her killer curves and toned abs in steamy pics with Kanye West.

Kim's move to share throwbacks seems to be a new challenge to Julia amid their ongoing efforts to wow their fans.