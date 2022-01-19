Prince Harry and Meghan have a reason to fear for their safety

Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle are right to fear for their safety in Britain, according to a royal commentator.

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk Harry “undoubtedly needs protection” for him and his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, when visiting the UK due to his prominent position and history.

He added: "The Duke of Sussex's concerns for safety are vindicated as one of the teenagers, called neo-Nazis, jailed for inciting terror attacks on the Duke and other targets has now been released," after serving an 18-month detention and training order.

Harry has said he is unable to bring his family back to Britain because it is too dangerous without police protection. The Duke has filed a claim for a judicial review against the Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for the security whilst in the UK.

“In a world where there are numerous examples of terror and extremism, a two-time veteran of Afghanistan who has been threatened by extremists, undoubtedly needs protection for himself and his family," added Fitzwilliams.

“A case in Britain in June 2019, where one of the neo-Nazis sentenced who threatened Harry, would have already been released, highlights the concern he obviously feels.”

Another expert, highlighting his 10-year-long service for the UK's army, said Prince Harry regularly put his life on the line for the whole country in Afghanistan and "now wants to make sure he can protect his family and kids."