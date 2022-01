New date announced for Grammy awards 2022

The Grammy awards have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas after they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a statement on Tuesday

The Grammy awards, honoring top performances in music, had been set to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which will be televised and streamed live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Nominations for the awards were announced in November. Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led a field that ranged from rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

The CMT Awards for country music, which had been set for April 3, will now take place later in April, CBS said.