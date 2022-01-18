Selena Gomez spills all about her beauty secrets: 'I do not pluck them'

Pop icon Selena Gomez revealed details about her stunning beauty standards as she sat down for a chat.



In an interview with Vogue the It Ain’t Me singer said, “I love boxing. I have been boxing a lot at Rumble while I’m in New York. It’s liberating and so much fun, I do not pluck them – I don’t get them waxed, they are not touched! I just do little things here and there to fix them. My tip is not to go in with the tweezers!.”

“I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either.”

The star has suffered with mental health issues and is a good guide for those who feel low.