Selena Gomez spills all about her beauty secrets: 'I do not pluck them' 

Pop icon Selena Gomez revealed details about her stunning beauty standards as she sat down for a chat.
In an interview with Vogue the It Ain’t Me singer said, “I love boxing. I have been boxing a lot at Rumble while I’m in New York. It’s liberating and so much fun, I do not pluck them – I don’t get them waxed, they are not touched! I just do little things here and there to fix them. My tip is not to go in with the tweezers!.”
“I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either.”
The star has suffered with mental health issues and is a good guide for those who feel low.
BTS’ Jimin named the most-streamed Korean artist in the Middle East
Sajal Aly said, “Thank you everyone for all your duas and good wishes."
Being a part of the royal family certain has its perks but Kate Middleton will miss out on a certain perk when Prince...
"I'm old but I'm gold!" Jim Carrey wrote on Twitter, celebrating his milestone 60th birthday
Pete Davidson is concerned about the massive fanbase of Kanye West
The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Four More Shots Please!’ was released in 2021