Sonakshi Sinha gives a thumbs down to imposing another lockdown, here's why

Actress Sonakshi Sinha worries about the debilitating impact the third lockdown might have on the film industry.



The new year started off with a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases affecting lives yet again.

Sonakshi asserts that the onus is on us citizens to be careful and role play as responsible individuals preventing the spread of the virus.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, “Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can. I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully we won’t have to move into a lockdown.”

Further adding, “I am rejuvenated to start this year. 2021 professionally was so good for me. I finished three projects. Now I am getting in shape for my next project, I hopefully start work on it by February.”

She concluded, “This very exciting phase has come at such a perfect time, just when I was warming up and doing projects, experimenting with roles. After 10 years of working, you want to do something different.”