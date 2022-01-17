Security not guns for hire: Prince Harry warned Queen won't help

The Sussexes have once more found themselves divided with the royal family but this time over security concerns.
Prince Harry had faced rejection from the Home Office over his request to get security, which he said he would pay out of his own pocket, when visiting the UK.
The Duke of Sussex is now planning to sue the Home Office but is being warned by royal author Ingrid Seward that the Met Police are not "guns for hire".
Furthermore, a royal source has said the Queen won’t be “caving in” to her grandson’s wishes, who has refused to bring her great grandkids Archie and Lilibet in the absence of security.
"This is not a matter for Her Majesty. She certainly won’t cave in to his demands. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away," the source said.
Kanye West lashes out at Kim over daughter North's TikTok Videos
Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 2021 released movie, 'Sardar Udham'
Source revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are hoping to tie the knot ‘sooner than later'
Prince Charles reportedly got private security for Camilla more than 20 years ago while Prince Harry's request was...
The couple announced their engagement on Instagram
Late host Bob Saget was honoured on his former show, America's Funniest Home Videos, in a tribute clip following his...