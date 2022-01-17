Meghan Markle, Harry's lawyers object to tweet about the couple

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lawyers have rejected to her tweet about the couple.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Harry and Meghan after me again via Twitter lawyers. I said that their victim feelings happen every now and again and the rest of the time they are strong enough to tell the world how to behave. Thankfully Twitter says it is not subject to removal."



Her original tweet, which apparently elicited reaction from the lawyers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read, "Anyone think that H and M's protection issue brings on the victim feelings that they seem to get every now and again? The rest of the time they are strong enough to tell us all over the globe what to do."

She had posted the tweet after reports surfaced that Prince Harry had applied for the judicial review of Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security in the UK. Angela Levin is known as an anti-Meghan Markle royal expert who hardly misses a chance to criticise the US-based couple. Harry and Meghan are not using Twitter in official capacity after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.