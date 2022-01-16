 
close
Sunday January 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kanye West takes 'control’ over Julia Fox like ‘he did to Kim,’ sources say

Kanye West is transforming Julia Fox into a fashion icon

By Web Desk
January 16, 2022
Kanye West takes control’ over Julia Fox like ‘he did to Kim,’ sources say
Kanye West takes 'control’ over Julia Fox like ‘he did to Kim,’ sources say

Kanye West has grabbed massive media attention for his hot-and-heavy romance with actress Julia Fox.

However, insiders have claimed that the romance, which is making headlines on tabloids, is turning into some sort of a controlling relationship.

The Donda star, who is going all out in love with Fox, transforming her into a fashion icon, he once made Kim, reveals source.

“Kanye’s doing with Julia what he did to Kim,” said an insider. “He’s controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind.”

Fox on the contrary, feels dating Kanye is a dream come true. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” said Fox in a note.