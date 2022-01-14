‘Baby Shark’ makes YouTube history with latest feat

Children’s song Baby Shark on Thursday, January 13, became the first-ever video to cross the 10 billion views mark on YouTube.
The viral hit, released by South Korean company Pinkfong in 2016, managed the feat just over a year since being crowned the most-viewed video on YouTube in November 2020, dethroning Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s Despacito that had previously held the record.
Following this latest feat, the gap between Baby Shark and Despacito is at a whopping 2+ billion views; the Latin pop song currently boasts about 7.7 billion views.
Interestingly, in third place is another popular children’s song, Johny Johny Yes Papa by LooLoo Kids, which has clocked in around 6.1 billion views.
