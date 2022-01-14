Priyanka Chopra admits Australian journalist made her lose temper

Priyanka Chopra, while talking about social media scrutiny, admitted that a comment by Australian journalist, Peter Ford, made her really angry.

Ford questioned whether the actor deserved to announce Oscar’s nominations along with hubby, Nick Jonas.

During her recent chat with Vanity Fair, the Matrix Resurrections actor admitted that she tries to remain cool-headed most of the time but that comment made her lose her temper.

“I usually don’t get mad, but that just (expletive) me off,” she expressed. “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

“I’ll be mad, I’ll be angry, I’ll be annoyed. I’ll speak about it to my family," Chopra continued. "I might cry a little bit, but it doesn’t change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people’s opinions."

"My quest is my job. My quest is making sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job,” she explained.