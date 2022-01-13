Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s ‘hair flip’ snap

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her hair on social media, leaving her millions of fans and Ranveer Singh in awe.



The Piku actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her 'hair flip' that was an epic fail, However, her husband still wants to get lost in that hair.



Sharing the picture the 36-year-old actor wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail.”

She added a bunch of ROFL emojis to her post along with a photo of herself posing with frizzy hair that covered half her face.

In no time Ranveer slid into the comments section and posted a filmy remark, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (Wish to be lost in your hair)." Ranveer also added the kiss patch icons to his comment, along with a bunch of red hearts.

Meanwhile, Deepika's hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou also reacted to her post. The fans also complimented her on her unkempt hair look, pouring her feed with the heart-eyes and fire emojis.

On the work front Deepika, Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's relationship drama Gehraiyaan, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime on February 11.