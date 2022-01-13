Priyanka Chopra re-shares viral photo 2-year-old boy watching Encanto

Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped a leaked photo of a cute little boy standing in front of a TV set with Disney’s film Encanto playing in the background.
On Wednesday, the Baywatch actor took to Instagram to react to the Encanto character Antonio resembling a little boy named Kenzo Brooks.
Sharing the picture of a 2-year-old boy The Matrix Resurrections actor wrote, “Representation Matters” on her Instagram Stories.
For unversed, the photo was originally shared by Kenzo’s mother, Kaheisha Brand with the hashtag #representationmatters, and Priyanka did the same.
While Speaking to Buzzfeed, Kenzo's mother Kaheisha said: "The image of him sitting and staring was actually the first picture I took. He seemed to be in awe. He would stare at the screen and turn around smiling. The second picture is when he got up and just looked up at us smiling.”
On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
A royal biographer claimed that there is a law that will protect Prince Andrew from losing his royal and military...
Cristiano Ronaldo earned $1,604,000 per Instagram post in 2021
Usman Mukhtar will essay the role of a police officer in the upcoming film
Paris Hilton’s alleged ex Joe Francis has claimed that the hotel heiress ‘beat him’ back in 2003
TikToker Rory Teasley died on Thursday after his partner of 10 years strangled him to death
Vanessa Bryant shares cute video throwback featuring late husband Kobe Bryant and their sing-along sessions